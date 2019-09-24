Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry U13 Football League sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Spa 1.13 Killarney Legion 2.12
Kilcummin 5.18 Rathmore 4.04
Listry-Keel 5.16 Firies 2.09
Beaufort 5.14 Kilgarvan-Tuosist/Templenoe 5.07
Fossa 5.08 Cordal-Scartaglin 5.15
North Kerry Ladies Football
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 2
Castleislad Desmonds 3-12 Castlegregory 4-13
Munster Colleges GAA
U15 B Football
Round 1 at 12.30
Extra-time if necessary
In Boherbue; Mercy Mounthawk v Patrician Academy Mallow
In Millstreet; P.S Rathmore V Coachford College
The East Kerry GAA Committee monthly meeting is on tonight at Killarney Heights Hotel at 9.
All delegates are requested to attend.