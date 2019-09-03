Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

There was only one game in Round 5 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition.
In Division 4 Annascaul/Lispole defeated Dingle.

South Kerry Under 14 Championship
Round 1
6.30pat Derrynane
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Valentia

The winners will play Waterville/Dromid Pearses in the semi-final.

East Kerry U14 Football Championship
6.45
Extra-time if necessary
First named at home

Div 3 semi final
Firies V Killarney Legion

Div 4 semi finals
Currow V Cordal-Scartaglin
Gneeveguilla V Fossa

