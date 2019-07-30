Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling Championship
Preliminary Round
Lixnaw 1 – 17 Kilgarvan/Kenmare/ Dr. Crokes 2 – 13
Round 1
Crotta O’Neill’s 2 – 17 St. Brendan’s 1 – 15
Ballyduff 1 – 23 Abbeydorney 1 – 10
Causeway/Kilmoyley 3 – 15 Tralee Parnell’s 1 – 9
Ladies Football
Mary Jo Curran
Austin Stacks 5-15 Ballymac 3-05
Currow 4-15 Rathmore B 2-06
Trophy World County Championships
U13
Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Beaufort; Postponed to Wednesday
U15
Kilcummin 1-14 Laune Rangers 4-12
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillons Recycling Senior League
Division 1
Na Gaeil 0-10 Listowel Emmetts 1-06
Clounmacon/Moyvane 5-09 Dingle 2-04
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14 football competition Finals
Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole 2-07 John Mitchels 5-12
Division 4
Austin Stacks B 5-11 (26) Laune Rangers B 3-16(25).
East Region U14 Football
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Div 2 final
Glenflesk 5.11(26) listry-Keel 3.13(22)
Div 3 semi finals
Rathmore 4.14 Spa 2.07
Firies 3.08 Kenmare 5.23
Div 5 semi final
Currow 5.10 Kilgarvan Tuosist 4.10
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
Waterville/Dromid Pearses 2.16 St. Michaels/Foilmore 1.10
Valentia 5.14 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 2.10
North Kerry U14 Football League
In association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1 semi-finals
Moyvane3-19 Ballyduff 0-6
Emmets 5-12 Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon 2-10
Div 2 semi-finals
Duagh 3-11 St.Senans 0-11
Finuge 4-3 Tarbert 3-22
County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
At 7.00
Dr. Crokes v Kenmare at Kilgarvan
County Junior Football League
Group 1
Semi-Final
Venue: Barraduff Community Field
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 7:30
East Kerry Junior Football Championship, O’Sullivan Cup
Semi Finals at 7:30
Spa V Listry
Currow V Rathmore
Bill Tangney Cup Quarter Final
7.30
Firies V Glenflesk
In all games-first named are at home & extra time if necessary
The monthly meeting of East Kerry Committee is on at 9.30 tonight at Killarney Heights Hotel.
North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1 Round 1 back game
At 7.30
Venue: Coolard
Ballydonoghue/Ballylongford/Asdee v Beale