Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling Championship

Preliminary Round

Lixnaw 1 – 17 Kilgarvan/Kenmare/ Dr. Crokes 2 – 13

Round 1

Crotta O’Neill’s 2 – 17 St. Brendan’s 1 – 15

Ballyduff 1 – 23 Abbeydorney 1 – 10

Causeway/Kilmoyley 3 – 15 Tralee Parnell’s 1 – 9

Ladies Football

Mary Jo Curran

Austin Stacks 5-15 Ballymac 3-05

Currow 4-15 Rathmore B 2-06

Trophy World County Championships

U13

Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Beaufort; Postponed to Wednesday

U15

Kilcummin 1-14 Laune Rangers 4-12

North Kerry Ladies Football

Dillons Recycling Senior League

Division 1

Na Gaeil 0-10 Listowel Emmetts 1-06

Clounmacon/Moyvane 5-09 Dingle 2-04

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14 football competition Finals

Division 3

Annascaul/Lispole 2-07 John Mitchels 5-12

Division 4

Austin Stacks B 5-11 (26) Laune Rangers B 3-16(25).



East Region U14 Football

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Div 2 final

Glenflesk 5.11(26) listry-Keel 3.13(22)

Div 3 semi finals

Rathmore 4.14 Spa 2.07

Firies 3.08 Kenmare 5.23

Div 5 semi final

Currow 5.10 Kilgarvan Tuosist 4.10

South Kerry Under 14 Football League

Waterville/Dromid Pearses 2.16 St. Michaels/Foilmore 1.10

Valentia 5.14 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 2.10



North Kerry U14 Football League

In association with McElligot Oil Asdee

Div 1 semi-finals

Moyvane3-19 Ballyduff 0-6

Emmets 5-12 Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon 2-10

Div 2 semi-finals

Duagh 3-11 St.Senans 0-11

Finuge 4-3 Tarbert 3-22



County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

At 7.00

Dr. Crokes v Kenmare at Kilgarvan



County Junior Football League

Group 1

Semi-Final

Venue: Barraduff Community Field

Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 7:30



East Kerry Junior Football Championship, O’Sullivan Cup

Semi Finals at 7:30

Spa V Listry

Currow V Rathmore

Bill Tangney Cup Quarter Final

7.30

Firies V Glenflesk

In all games-first named are at home & extra time if necessary

The monthly meeting of East Kerry Committee is on at 9.30 tonight at Killarney Heights Hotel.



North Kerry Minor Football League

Division 1 Round 1 back game

At 7.30

Venue: Coolard

Ballydonoghue/Ballylongford/Asdee v Beale