Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

North Kerry Bord na Óige U14 league in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Div 1

Ballyduff 1-14 Duagh 1-11

Div 2

Ballydonoghue Ballybunion asdee clounmacon 4-18 St Senans 5-4

Moyvane 5-14 Beale 1-4

South Kerry Under 14 League.

Valentia 4.11 Reenard/St. Marys 3.12

East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Listry-Keel 5.30 Firies 2.02

Beaufort 2.04 – Rathmore 4.18

Kilgarvan Tuosist 5.13 Currow 4.02

Killarney Legion 5.20 Fossa 4.03

The final round of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football league

Division 1

Ardfert 1-12 Austin Stacks 5-08

Division 2

Castlegregory 5-14 An Ghaeltacht. 5-12

Division 3

Annascaul/Lispole 4-17 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-06

Division 4

Laune Rangers B 5-22 Ballymacelligott B 1-05

Milltown/Castlemaine B 2-08 Austin Stacks B 3-11

FIXTURES

East Kerry Junior Championship O’Sullivan 2019 sponsored by killarney Carpet & Furniture centre

First Rounds

Tuesday 16th July at 7:30pm

Currow V Firies

Killarney Legion V Gneeveguilla

Dr. Crokes V Spa

Scartaglen V Rathmore

Cordal V Fossa

First Team Named is at home

and

Extra Time if necessary

in all above games

—

North Kerry Under 14 ‘B’ Hurling Championship Final

[Todd Nolan Memorial Shield]

Tuesday, 16 July @ 7.00p.m.,

Ballyheigue v Crotta O’Neill’s

—

Mid Kerry Junior League Final between Beaufort & Milltown/Castlemaine at 7.30pm in Beaufort Extra time playable

.

Man of the match sponsored by MKS security Killorglin