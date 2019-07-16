Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

North Kerry Bord na Óige U14 league in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1
Ballyduff 1-14 Duagh 1-11
Div 2
Ballydonoghue Ballybunion asdee clounmacon 4-18 St Senans 5-4
Moyvane 5-14 Beale 1-4
South Kerry Under 14 League.
Valentia 4.11 Reenard/St. Marys 3.12
East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Listry-Keel 5.30 Firies 2.02
Beaufort 2.04 – Rathmore 4.18
Kilgarvan Tuosist 5.13 Currow 4.02
Killarney Legion 5.20 Fossa 4.03
The final round of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football league
Division 1
Ardfert 1-12 Austin Stacks 5-08
Division 2
Castlegregory 5-14 An Ghaeltacht. 5-12
Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole 4-17 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-06
Division 4
Laune Rangers B 5-22 Ballymacelligott B 1-05
Milltown/Castlemaine B 2-08 Austin Stacks B 3-11
FIXTURES
East Kerry Junior Championship O’Sullivan 2019 sponsored by killarney Carpet & Furniture centre
First Rounds
Tuesday 16th July at 7:30pm
Currow V Firies
Killarney Legion V Gneeveguilla
Dr. Crokes V Spa
Scartaglen V Rathmore
Cordal V Fossa
First Team Named is at home
and
Extra Time if necessary
in all above games
North Kerry Under 14 ‘B’ Hurling Championship Final
[Todd Nolan Memorial Shield]
Tuesday, 16 July @ 7.00p.m.,
Ballyheigue v Crotta O’Neill’s
Mid Kerry Junior League Final between Beaufort & Milltown/Castlemaine at 7.30pm in Beaufort Extra time playable
Man of the match sponsored by MKS security Killorglin