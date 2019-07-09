Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Region U14 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Firies 5.16 Beaufort 5.11
Dr Crokes 1.17 (20) Listry-Keel 3.09 (19)
Glenflesk 5.18 (33) Kenmare 3.21 (29)
Kilcummin 5.30 Spa 5.05
Currow 2.07 Legion 5.15
Gneeveguilla 4.17 Kilgarvan Tuosist 5.08
Round 4 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition
Division 1:
Ballymac 5-11 Churchill. 4-18
Laune Rangers 5-20 Ardfert 5-10
Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-13 Castleisland Demonds. 3-11
Castlegregory 5-10 Milltown/Castlemaine. 5-14
Division 3:
Dingle 2-12 Kerins O’Rahillys. 3-06
Na Gaeil 5-14 Annascaul/Lispole. 5-12
Division 4:
Austin Stacks B 5-14 Laune Rangers B 3-11
Ballymacelligott B 4-13 St. Pats. 4-13
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
St. Michaels/Foilmore 5.24 Valentia 5.12
Reenard/St. Marys 5.7 Skellig Rangers 3.7
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 4.18 Dromid Pearses 3.13
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1
Tarbert 2-15 Duagh 2-9
Div 2
Finuge 3-6 Moyvane 5-29
St.Senans 4-11 Beale 3-9
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Senior Football League
Beale/Ballyduff -v- John Mitchels – 7:30 Beale
Fossa -v- Kilcummin – 7:30
Minor League
Finuge/St. Senans -v- Glenflesk – 7:30 Finuge
County Minor Football Championship
Round 3 at 7.30
Group 1
Austin Stacks V East Kerry
Group 2
Venue: Kenmare; Kenmare District Board V West Kerry Board
Group 3
Venue: Beaufort; Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion
Venue: Farranfore; Dr Crokes V St Brendan’s
Group 4
Venue: Cordal; Rathmore V Feale Rangers
Venue: Lewis Road; Mid Kerry V St.Kierans