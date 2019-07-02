Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Region Minor Football League

Division 3

Sponsored by Tatler Jack pub & restaurant & accommodation, Killarney

Spa 4-7 Fossa 4-18



East Region U14 Football League Round 2

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Rathmore 5.19 Firies 1.04

Glenflesk 5.13(28) Kilcummin 4.18(30)

Kenmare 5.28 Spa 5.11

U12 League Sponsored by MD O Shea

Kilcummin defeated Gneeveguilla

North Kerry U14 Football League

In association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Div 1

Knock Brosna 4-9 Tarbert 5-13

Div 2

Beale 3-9 Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon 5-11

Finuge v St.Senans OFF



Round 3 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition

Division 1:

Ardfert 5-28 Ballymacelligott 4-05

Division 2:

An Ghaeltacht 4-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-14

Castleisland Desmonds 5-18 Castlegregory 5-09

Division 3:

Dingle 5-21 Na Gaeil 3-11

John Mitchels 4-09 Annascaull/Lispole 5-17

Division 4:

Laune Rangers 5-28 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-02





South Kerry Under 14 League

Round 2

Waterville/Dromid Pearses 3.13 Skellig Rangers 0.14

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Valentia; Abandoned due to non-appearance of referee

County Senior Hurling League

Division 2

Causeway 1 – 23 Crotta 4 – 11

County Minor Football Championship

Round 2

Games at 7.30

Group 1

Venue: Caherciveen

South Kerry V Austin Stacks

Group 2

Venue: Ballyduff

Shannon Rangers V Kenmare

Group 3

Killarney Legion V Dr Crokes

Laune Rangers V St Brendan’s

Group 4

Venue: Mountcoal

Feale Rangers V Mid Kerry Board

Rathmore V St.Kierans



County Junior Football League

Group 5

Venue: Ballylongford

Moyvane V Castleisland Desmonds 7:30

Rose Hotel Ladies County U16 Division 1 Football Final

Rathmore -v- Southern Gaels – GAA Centre of Excellence Currans

7.30

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co League

Castleisland Desmonds -v- Beaufort 7:30

Currow -v- Fossa- 7:30

Kerry Ladies Football Under 13 development will begin on Saturday in Ballyrickard, Tralee for girls born in 2006 only

Times are as follows:

11 to 12:30 – North Kerry Clubs

12.30 to 2.00 – East Kerry & South Kerry Clubs

Meanwhile, the County Board Fixtures meeting next Monday will see the draws made for the U13, U15 and U17 Championships.

The meeting will be held at the Legion club at 8 and no other items will be discussed at the meeting.

East Kerry Junior Football League

sponsored by kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Killarney

Division 1 Semi-final

At 7:30

Extra Time if necessary

Kilcummin V Gneeveguilla

Venue: Kilcummin

Division 2 Semi-final

At 7:30

Extra Time if necessary

Spa V Glenflesk

Venue: Spa



East Region U14 Football League

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Beaufort V Dr Crokes 7.00