Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Region Minor Football League
Division 3
Sponsored by Tatler Jack pub & restaurant & accommodation, Killarney
Spa 4-7 Fossa 4-18
East Region U14 Football League Round 2
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Rathmore 5.19 Firies 1.04
Glenflesk 5.13(28) Kilcummin 4.18(30)
Kenmare 5.28 Spa 5.11
U12 League Sponsored by MD O Shea
Kilcummin defeated Gneeveguilla
North Kerry U14 Football League
In association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1
Knock Brosna 4-9 Tarbert 5-13
Div 2
Beale 3-9 Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon 5-11
Finuge v St.Senans OFF
Round 3 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition
Division 1:
Ardfert 5-28 Ballymacelligott 4-05
Division 2:
An Ghaeltacht 4-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-14
Castleisland Desmonds 5-18 Castlegregory 5-09
Division 3:
Dingle 5-21 Na Gaeil 3-11
John Mitchels 4-09 Annascaull/Lispole 5-17
Division 4:
Laune Rangers 5-28 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-02
South Kerry Under 14 League
Round 2
Waterville/Dromid Pearses 3.13 Skellig Rangers 0.14
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Valentia; Abandoned due to non-appearance of referee
County Senior Hurling League
Division 2
Causeway 1 – 23 Crotta 4 – 11
County Minor Football Championship
Round 2
Games at 7.30
Group 1
Venue: Caherciveen
South Kerry V Austin Stacks
Group 2
Venue: Ballyduff
Shannon Rangers V Kenmare
Group 3
Killarney Legion V Dr Crokes
Laune Rangers V St Brendan’s
Group 4
Venue: Mountcoal
Feale Rangers V Mid Kerry Board
Rathmore V St.Kierans
County Junior Football League
Group 5
Venue: Ballylongford
Moyvane V Castleisland Desmonds 7:30
Rose Hotel Ladies County U16 Division 1 Football Final
Rathmore -v- Southern Gaels – GAA Centre of Excellence Currans
7.30
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co League
Castleisland Desmonds -v- Beaufort 7:30
Currow -v- Fossa- 7:30
Kerry Ladies Football Under 13 development will begin on Saturday in Ballyrickard, Tralee for girls born in 2006 only
Times are as follows:
11 to 12:30 – North Kerry Clubs
12.30 to 2.00 – East Kerry & South Kerry Clubs
Meanwhile, the County Board Fixtures meeting next Monday will see the draws made for the U13, U15 and U17 Championships.
The meeting will be held at the Legion club at 8 and no other items will be discussed at the meeting.
East Kerry Junior Football League
sponsored by kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Killarney
Division 1 Semi-final
At 7:30
Extra Time if necessary
Kilcummin V Gneeveguilla
Venue: Kilcummin
Division 2 Semi-final
At 7:30
Extra Time if necessary
Spa V Glenflesk
Venue: Spa
East Region U14 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Beaufort V Dr Crokes 7.00