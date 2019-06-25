Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County Football League
U14
Austin Stacks 2-08 Abbeydourney 3-07
U14 Division 3A Final
Dr. Crokes 4-15 Kilcummin 2-06
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior County League
Division 2
Spa 3-12 Miltown Listry 2-05
Currow 4-13 Laune Rangers 4-17
Billy Kissanes Meats
North Kerry Ladies Football
Under 12 Division 4
Finuge/St Senans 3-06 Annascaul 2-05
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee
Div 2
St.Senans 1-10 Moyvane 2-14
Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue Clounmacon v Finuge OFF
Round 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition
Division 1:
Churchill 5-07 Ardfert 5-27
Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-11 Castlegregory 2-09
Division 4:
St. Pats Blennerville 1-05 Laune Rangers B 5-15
Ballymacelligott B 5-17 Milltown/Castlemaine B 5-05
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Dr Crokes 3.12 Rathmore 0.19
Listry-Keel 5.21 Beaufort 3.03
Kilcummin 5.09 Kenmare 5.08
Spa 2.16 Glenflesk 5.14
Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4.08 Legion 5.15
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
Round 1
Valentia 3.15 Skellig Rangers 2.11
Reenard/St. Marys 5.20 Waterville/Dromid Pearses 5.15
County Minor Football Championship
Round 1 at 7.30
Group 1
Venue: Spa Killarney; East Kerry V South Kerry
Gr 2
Venue: Dingle; West Kerry V Shannon Rangers
Gr 3
Venue: Na Gaeil; St Brendan’s V Killarney Legion
Dr Crokes V Laune Rangers
Gr 4
Tue, 25 Jun,
Venue: Cordal; St.Kierans V Feale Rangers
Venue: Beaufort; Mid Kerry V Rathmore
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Gneeveguilla home to Fossa at 7
Rose Hotel Ladies Football
U14 Non County Player League
Ballymacelligott home to Abbedyorney at 7
Billy Kissanes Meats
North Kerry Ladies Football
Under 12 Division 4
Abbeydorney Kittens v Currow at 7-30
East Kerry Junior Football League, sponsored by kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre
Round 5
Spa V Rathmore at 6.45
Kilcummin V Dr. Crokes at 7.30
Gneeveguilla V Glenflesk at 7.30
The East Kerry GAA Committee monthly meeting is on at 9.30 tonight at Killarney Heights Hotel.
All Delegates are requested to attend.