Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Austin Stacks 3-04 Scartaglin 1-08
Round 1 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition
Division 1:
Laune Rangers 5-18 Ballymacelligott 5-08
Austin Stacks 5-20 Churchill 2-01
Division 2:
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-08
Division 3:
Kerins O’Rahillys 1-09 John Mitchels 0-07
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U12 Football League Finals
Currans at 6:15
Division 2 (A) Cromane v Castleisland Desmonds
Division 3 (A) Kilcummin v John Mitchels
Division 4 (A) Legion v Listowel Emmetts
Currans at 7:30
Division 2 (B) Rathmore v Scartaglen
Division 5 (A) Dingle v Kerins O Rahillys
Division 6 (A) Duagh v Southern Gaels
Ballyrickard at 7:15
Division 6 (B) Castlegregory v Currow
Cromane at 6:30
Division 4 (B) Milltown/Listry v Beaufort
County Junior Football League
Group 2
Austin Stacks V Ballydonoghue 7:30
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Round 5 at 7.30
Glenbeigh/Glencar home to Beaufort
Laune Rangers entertain Miltown/Castlemaine
Keel host Cromane
North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 4 Final
Ballyduff v Finuge
@ 8.00
Venue: Coolard
Replay in the event of a draw