Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel U12 Division 1 (B) Final
Fossa -v- Glenflesk – 7pm Spa GAA Grounds
Rose Hotel U12 Co. League
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Scartaglen – 7pm Legion GAA Grounds
Rose Hotel U12 Division 1 (A) Final
Austin Stacks 1-04 -v- Firies 1-07
The June County Board Meeting will take place tonight @ 8:30pm in Kilcummin GAA Clubhouse. All clubs are asked to attend.
The Draw for the Randles Bros Championship will also take place on the night.
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Round 5 at 7.30
Cromane host Miltown/Castlemaine
Laune Rangers home to Glenbeigh/Glencar
Keel entertain Beaufort
East Kerry Junior Football League
Round 3 at 7:30
Rathmore V Glenflesk
Kilcummin V Spa
Dr. Crokes V Gneeveguilla