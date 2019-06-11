Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel U12 Division 1 (B) Final

Fossa -v- Glenflesk – 7pm Spa GAA Grounds

Rose Hotel U12 Co. League

Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Scartaglen – 7pm Legion GAA Grounds

Rose Hotel U12 Division 1 (A) Final

Austin Stacks 1-04 -v- Firies 1-07

The June County Board Meeting will take place tonight @ 8:30pm in Kilcummin GAA Clubhouse. All clubs are asked to attend.

The Draw for the Randles Bros Championship will also take place on the night.

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

Round 5 at 7.30

Cromane host Miltown/Castlemaine

Laune Rangers home to Glenbeigh/Glencar

Keel entertain Beaufort



East Kerry Junior Football League

Round 3 at 7:30

Rathmore V Glenflesk

Kilcummin V Spa

Dr. Crokes V Gneeveguilla

