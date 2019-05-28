Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U14
Kerins O’Rahillys 5-05 Castleisland 5-12
Rose Hotel U12 Division 3B Final
Na Gaeil 2-09 Ballymacelligott 1-03
U12
Division 1
Southern Gaels -v- Firies – 6:30
Division 2
Rathmore -v- Castleisland – 7.00
Division 5
Dr. Crokes -v- Kerins O’Rahillys – 7.00
East Kerry Junior Football League
(First team named is at home)
Division 1
Round 1
At 7:15
Rathmore V Kilcummin
Spa V Gneeveguilla
Glenflesk V Dr. Crokes
There’s an East Kerry committee meeting tonight at 9 in Killarney Heights Hotel.
All delegates are requested to attend.
Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League
Division 2 semi-final
Tralee Parnell’s v Causeway @ Caherslee, 7.00.
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Round 2 at 7.30
Glenbeigh Glencar home to Keel
Laune Rangers host Cromane
Beaufort entertain Miltown/Castlemaine