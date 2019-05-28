Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U14

Kerins O’Rahillys 5-05 Castleisland 5-12

Rose Hotel U12 Division 3B Final

Na Gaeil 2-09 Ballymacelligott 1-03

U12

Division 1

Southern Gaels -v- Firies – 6:30





Division 2

Rathmore -v- Castleisland – 7.00

Division 5

Dr. Crokes -v- Kerins O’Rahillys – 7.00

East Kerry Junior Football League

(First team named is at home)

Division 1

Round 1

At 7:15

Rathmore V Kilcummin

Spa V Gneeveguilla

Glenflesk V Dr. Crokes



There’s an East Kerry committee meeting tonight at 9 in Killarney Heights Hotel.

All delegates are requested to attend.







Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League

Division 2 semi-final

Tralee Parnell’s v Causeway @ Caherslee, 7.00.

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

Round 2 at 7.30

Glenbeigh Glencar home to Keel

Laune Rangers host Cromane

Beaufort entertain Miltown/Castlemaine