Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rathmore were victorious in the Ladies County U18 Football League Final.
They won the Division 1 decider against Chorca Dhuibhne by 2-13 to 1-11.
Honours in Rose Hotel U14 Division 2B went to Kerins O’Rahillys, who defeated Glenflesk 7-4 to 2-12.
East Region U16 Football League Division 2 Final, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Division 2 Final
Glenflesk 4-17 Kilcummin 0-08
South Kerry Under 16 Football League Finals
League Final
Reenard 4.7 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 2.10. Reenard had led by fifteen points, 4.7 to 0.4 at half time.
Shield Final
Skellig Rangers/Valentia 3.11 Waterville/Dromid Pearses 1.5
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16’s football competition
Div. 3 semi-final
John Mitchels 1-11 Laune Rangers B 0-12
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling League
Round 2
At 7.45
St. Brendan’s v Crotta @ Dromakee
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Round 1 at 7.30
Keel home to Laune Rangers
Beaufort enterain Cromane
Miltown/Castlemaine host Glenbeigh/Glencar