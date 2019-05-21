Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rathmore were victorious in the Ladies County U18 Football League Final.

They won the Division 1 decider against Chorca Dhuibhne by 2-13 to 1-11.

Honours in Rose Hotel U14 Division 2B went to Kerins O’Rahillys, who defeated Glenflesk 7-4 to 2-12.





East Region U16 Football League Division 2 Final, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Division 2 Final

Glenflesk 4-17 Kilcummin 0-08



South Kerry Under 16 Football League Finals

League Final

Reenard 4.7 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 2.10. Reenard had led by fifteen points, 4.7 to 0.4 at half time.

Shield Final

Skellig Rangers/Valentia 3.11 Waterville/Dromid Pearses 1.5



Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16’s football competition

Div. 3 semi-final

John Mitchels 1-11 Laune Rangers B 0-12

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling League

Round 2

At 7.45

St. Brendan’s v Crotta @ Dromakee

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

Round 1 at 7.30

Keel home to Laune Rangers

Beaufort enterain Cromane

Miltown/Castlemaine host Glenbeigh/Glencar

