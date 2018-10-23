Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Electric Ireland Higher Education Fresher Hurling B League
ITT 3-9 UL 6-24
Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Football Div. 1 League
ITT v Cork IT is OFF
East Region U14 Football Semi Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Division 1 & 2
Glenflesk 5-15 Dr Crokes 3-16
Munster Colleges GAA
Corn Ui Mhuiri Group C Round 1
Kenmare @ 1:30
P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne v Skibbereen Community School
U19 C Football Round 1
TBC 12:30
Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí v Árdscoil Phobal Beanntraí
Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain (19 B F)
Round 1
Tarbert Comp. 5-13 Rockwell College 4-18
Corn Eamainn Ui Dhonnchu (15 B F)
Semi-Finals
Castletroy College 1-7 Mercy Mounthawk 4-16
Coláiste na Sceilge 4-11 Skibbereen Community School 2-4
Corn Mhairtin Mhic Chomara (15 D F)
Quarter Final
St Josephs Ballybunion 2-6 St. Josephs Secondary School Spanish Point 7-13