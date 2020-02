Results

IT Tralee have been beaten in the quarter final of the Munster Junior Hurling Championship.

They went down to Mary Immaculate College last night

3-12 to 3-07 the final score.

Fixtures

Rory O Connor Fresher Football Championship Round 3

IT Tralee v Mary Immaculate College Limerick (Mary I GAA Pitch, Limerick) – 3:30

Lynch Cup Ladies Football Championship Quarter Final

IT Tralee v UL2 (UL Maguires GAA Pitch, Limerick) – 6:30