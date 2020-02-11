Rory O’ Connor Fresher Football Championship
Round 2
IT Tralee away to Limerick IT at 3
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Leagues Div 5 Ladies: Moyvane 4 Causeway 0Div 5 Men: Moyvane 0 Ballybunnion 4 Ballyheigue 4 Killarney 0Lee Strand Mixed League Div 3: Killarney...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 1: KCYMS 84, TK Killarney Cougars 73 MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Brendans BC 63, St Pauls 59 WOMENS...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rory O' Connor Fresher Football Championship Round 2 IT Tralee away to Limerick IT at 3
Travel Tales – February 7th, 2020
This week is our final installment of our Travel Tales feature. Aine O’Donoghue from Torc Travel Killarney & John Curneen from Sol Travel answers...
Amber O’Connor Update – February 6th, 2020
We get a progress report on three year old Amber O’Connor from Cromane who was dignosed with Metastatic Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), which is a...
Nutritional Advice | February
Anne Darcy is back again for this month’s Nutritional Advice slot