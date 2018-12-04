Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures, Results & News

Senior Mens Div 2 Cup: Tralee Tigers BC 45, Gneeveguilla 54

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry 58 KCYMS 28,

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS: St Colmans Flames 30 Tralee Imperials 21





LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1: St Pauls 60 St Annes B 23

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys B 22 Cahersiveen 38

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: St Annes 18 St Colmans 16

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Pauls 18 St Josephs 28

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: TK Vixens 20 Ballybunion Wildcats 18

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Brendans BC v St Pauls at 7:00

Team Tom McCarthy’s St. Mary’s Castleisland ladies will play in the quarter finals of the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup on Saturday.

They’ll be away to Swords Thunder at 5.30.

Meanwhile, on Sunday St.Mary’s U18 girls play their National Cup ¼ Final against Waterford Wildcats in Castleisland at 2.30. Mary’s coaches are Liam Culloty and Aoife Nolan. Waterford are coached by Tommy O’Mahony from Cordal.

