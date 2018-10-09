Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS Team Kerry 45, St Marys 71
Peter Keane Ratified As Kerry Senior Football Manager
Peter Keane has been confirmed as the new manager of the Kerry Senior football team.Keane has been ratified on a 3 year term to...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERCork City are into a fourth consecutive F-A-I Cup final after a 2-1 win over Bohemians in last night's semi-final replay at Turner's...
Medical Card Holders Being Charged for Blood Tests by GPs – October 8th,...
Dr Chris Goodey, CEO National Association of General Practitioners spoke to Jerry about the long-running standoff between the HSE and GPs which has led...
Night of Shame in Las Vegas – October 8th, 2018
Mass brawls, melees and street violence marred the encounter between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. After defeating McGregor,...
She Fought for the Women of Ireland – October 8th, 2018
Emma Mhic Mhathúna died in University Hospital Kerry yesterday. The 37-year-old mother of five who lived in Ballydavid was twice given incorrect results of...