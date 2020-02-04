Agri Auto Parts Leagues
At 8.30
Div 5 Ladies: Listowel v Killarney
Div 5 Men: Ballybunnion v Listowel
Cork City To Play Pre-Season Friendly In Kerry
Cork City Women are to play a pre-season friendly in Kerry.They will face DLR Waves in Castleisland on Saturday February 22nd.Kick-off is at 4.
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYPeter O'Mahony and Robbie Henshaw are expected to come into the Ireland team to face Wales in the Guinness Six Nations this Saturday.Henshaw will...
No Change In How Kerry GAA Captains Are To Be Selected
A motion to change how the captains of the Kerry Senior hurling & football teams are to be chosen in the future has been...
Coronavirus: What can we Learn from the Spanish Flu? – February 3rd, 2020
Laura Spinney is the of Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World.
Aontú and Greens on Taxes and the Environment – February 3rd, 2020
Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy and Sonny Foran from Aontú who are running in Kerry set out their positions on these issues.
Remembering an Ambassador for the Kingdom – February 3rd, 2020
The funeral took place today of Noel Cronin who was the general manager of the Waterville Golf Links for more than 30 years. But...