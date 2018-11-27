Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Suit Select Div 1&2 Ladies League: Killarney 3 Kingdom 5

Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Div 4: Moyvane 4 Listowel 2

Advanced Cleaning Supplies Men’s League Div 4: Causeway v Ballyheigue at 9





On Sunday the Kerry Butterfield Cup make the short trip to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre to compete against Cork.

The team, managed by Billy Lacey, is as follows:

Tom Burke. Gio Gaundino. Eric Nelligan and Edel Kenny (Kingdom)

Killarney’s Sinead Galvin, Niamh Hickey and Maeve Twomey

Fergal Hannon (Listowel)

& Elaine Hudson and Chris O’Donoghue (Moyvane).

Starting time on Sunday is 11 o’clock.

Also on Sunday, the Knockout Cup team event for Divs 2 to 5 takes place in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Starting time is 11.

All entries to Carmel Hudson.

