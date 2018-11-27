Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Suit Select Div 1&2 Ladies League: Killarney 3 Kingdom 5
Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Div 4: Moyvane 4 Listowel 2
Advanced Cleaning Supplies Men’s League Div 4: Causeway v Ballyheigue at 9
On Sunday the Kerry Butterfield Cup make the short trip to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre to compete against Cork.
The team, managed by Billy Lacey, is as follows:
Tom Burke. Gio Gaundino. Eric Nelligan and Edel Kenny (Kingdom)
Killarney’s Sinead Galvin, Niamh Hickey and Maeve Twomey
Fergal Hannon (Listowel)
& Elaine Hudson and Chris O’Donoghue (Moyvane).
Starting time on Sunday is 11 o’clock.
Also on Sunday, the Knockout Cup team event for Divs 2 to 5 takes place in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.
Starting time is 11.
All entries to Carmel Hudson.