Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening (May 27th), from 7.15pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning, (May 28th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Trudy Mc Clellan, England & Millwood, St. Margaret’s Road, Killarney.
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESLaois are into a Leinster football semi-final after beating Westmeath.The O'Moores have run out winners by 12 points to 10 at O'Connor Park...
Premier A League Final Ends In A Draw
The Denny Premier A League Final has ended in a draw.It finished 1 all between Killarney Celtic and Castleisland at Mounthawk Park in Tralee.
Brendan Cronin and Niall Kelleher take seats in Killarney
Outgoing councillors Brendan Cronin (Independent) and Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) are the latest to claim a seat in the Killarney LEA.As a result of...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s cardLiam Dowling’s Ballymac Arminta is into the Sporting Press Oaks Final after a 4 length victory in...
