Trudy Mc Clellan, England & Millwood, St. Margaret’s Road, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening (May 27th), from 7.15pm –  8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning, (May 28th)  at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR