Triplet and twin calves born on Listowel farm within 24 hours

A Listowel dairy farmer says he couldn’t believe it when triplet and twin calves were born on his farm within 24 hours this week.

A cow gave birth to triplet heifers on Denis Lane’s farm in Kilmorna, Listowel on Monday night.

The following morning, another cow gave birth to twin calves on the farm.

The cows and calves are all doing well.

Last month, Dingle dairy farmer, Ronan Sugrue was surprised by triplet calves on his farm.

It’s thought the chances of such a multiple birth are one in half-a-million.

Denis Lane says he didn’t believe his son when he rang him to tell him about the triplets:

