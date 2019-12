Kerry had 3 winners at Shelbourne Park.

Race 3 went to the 5/4 priced Tide Will Turn for Tarbert’s The Flynn syndicate, by 1 length in 29-11.

6/4 shot Pestana took race 5 for Des Grace of Tralee by 3 lengths in 28-31.

First in race 9 was the 5/4 priced Lone Cain, going for Listowel’s William Keane and Noel Madden, by 1 length in 28-60.