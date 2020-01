There was triple success for Kerry jockeys at this afternoon’s meeting in Limerick.

Jack Kennedy from Dingle returned from a shoulder injury to partner 9-to-4 shot “Three is Company” to win the first race for Gordon Elliott.

Then in the third race, Tralee’s Bryan Cooper rode the 5-to-2 favourite La Feline to victory.

That was followed in the penultimate race with a win for Listowel’s Kevin Brouder on board Currig’s Girl at 7-to-1.