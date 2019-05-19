Triple Header Of KDL Finals Today

Tralee’s Mounthawk Park today stages a triple header of Finals.

The Denny Division 1B League decider at 1 is between St Brendans Park and Castlegregory Celtic.

The Greyhound Bar KO Cup Final follows at 3, featuring Tralee Dynamos and Killarney Celtic.





In the Denny Division 2B League decider at 5 it’s Kilmoyley Athletic v Sneem Santos.

Padraig McCannon is Park manager https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/parkfc.mp3

Noel White, Tralee Dynamos manager https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/NoelWhite.mp3

Brian Spillane, Killarney Celtic manager https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/spillane-2.mp3