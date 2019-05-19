Triple Header Of KDL Finals Today

Tralee’s Mounthawk Park today stages a triple header of Finals.
The Denny Division 1B League decider at 1 is between St Brendans Park and Castlegregory Celtic.
The Greyhound Bar KO Cup Final follows at 3, featuring Tralee Dynamos and Killarney Celtic.
In the Denny Division 2B League decider at 5 it’s Kilmoyley Athletic v Sneem Santos.
Padraig McCannon is Park manager
Noel White, Tralee Dynamos manager
Brian Spillane, Killarney Celtic manager
Gavin O’Connor, Kilmoyley Athletic manager
Jimmy O’Brien, Sneem Santos manager