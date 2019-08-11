Triple Defeat For Kerry In The SSE Airtricity League

The Kerry 13’s, 17’s, and 19’s all suffered defeats today.

The 13’s lost away to Shelbourne today. Shelbourne led by 3 goals to 2 at halftime. They added another to their tally in the 2nd half finishing the game 4-2.

The 17’s away to Galway United. The score at halftime was 0-0 but Galway broke away in the second half scoring 3 goals ending that game in a 3-0 defeat.

The 19’s suffered a heavy defeat at home to Galway United. They were 3-1 down at halftime and Galway added 3 more goals on top of that in the second half to finish that game 6-1 to Galway.