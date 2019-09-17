Trip to the Cottage – September 16th
Almost €340,000 granted to two projects in Kerry and Cork region
€339,038 in funding has been granted to two projects in the Kerry and Cork region.Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin announced that...
Department confirms examination of Kerry school’s accounts
The Department of Education and Skills says a report has been undertaken into the accounts of a primary school in Kerry.At the department’s request,...
8 Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships
Eight competitors from Kerry will be taking part in the first day in the National Ploughing Championships.Over the next three days, eighteen competitors will...
Terrace Talk – September 16th, 2019
On this week's Terrace Talk, Tim Moynihan, Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy, Denny Long & Donal Barry review the All-Ireland Senior Football Final Replay between...
Trip to the Cottage – September 16th
Trip to the Cottage - September 16th
A Coffee Morning in Ballymac – September 16th, 2019
Tony & Paula Sills from Ballymac are opening their home to the public this Saturday for a massive Coffee Morning to raise money for...