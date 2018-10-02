Trip to the Cottage – October 1st, 2018

Kerryman in critical condition in France
A Kerryman has been critically injured in a cycling accident in France.Michael Curran who is in is early thirties and from Waterville has been...
Castleisland one of 10 post offices chosen for Digital Assist pilot programme
Castleisland is one of 10 post offices nationwide chosen to take part in a new Digital Assist pilot programme.€80,000 of Government funding is being...
Prayer service this weekend in memory of three men who drowned off Caherciveen coast
A prayer service will be held this weekend in memory of three men who drowned off the Caherciveen coast on Sunday.The Caherciveen Liturgy Group...
Footprints – October 2nd, 2018
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library joins Jerry to discuss some of the stories that were making...
Investigation into Alleged Paedophile Ring in the South West – October 2nd, 2018
Niall O’Connor is crime editor with the Irish Mirror. He spoke to Jerry after it emerged that 12 people were arrested as part of...
I Spoke to Coonanna Drowning Victims Hours Before Their Deaths – October 2nd, 2018
Noreen O’Neill from Cahersiveen usually swims daily in Coonanna. Last Sunday morning at 8.30am, she spoke to the three men who drowned there later...