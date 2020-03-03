Trip to the Cottage – March 2nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

Great music from Noel Hill, Tony Linnane, Matt Molloy, Alec Finn & Micheál Ó Domhnaill – Tara Records 1979. Songs with Josie Sheain Jeaic MacDonncha, Colm Cóilín Folan & Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh (Kerry Maid). Tunes from Joe Derrane, John McGann, Andy McGann, Paddy Reynolds, Paul Brady, Johnny Connolly, Seán Hernon, Eugene Kelly, Edel Nic an tSionnaigh, Neill Byrne, Caoimhín Ó Fearghail, Richard Lyons, Mick O’Brien, Francis & Áine O’Connor, Brian Mooney, Bríd Harper, Padraic O’Reilly & more. Tune in from 8pm and to catch up on podcast programmes, just visit the link below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR