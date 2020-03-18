Trip to the Cottage – March 16th, 2020

Some great music & song from the Russell Family – Micko, Packie & Gussie – Topic Records 1975. Songs with Dolores Keane, Niall Hanna, Dessie O’Halloran & Catherine Jordan. Tunes from John Carty, Marcus Hernon, Henry Benagh, Noel O’Grady, Brian McGrath, Alec Finn, Arty McGylnn, Johnny McDonagh, Steve Cooney, Mick O’Grady, Jesse Smith, John Blake, Mícheál Ó Raghallaigh, Tommy Guihen, Mary Corcoran, The Shannon Vale Céilí Band & more.

