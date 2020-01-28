Kerry TD calls for ambulance service reform
A Kerry TD is calling for reform of the ambulance service in the county.Fianna Fail's John Brassil claims an ambulance from Cork had to...
Kerry group launches ‘No Fake News’ campaign
A Kerry organisation, which supports the integration of international communities into society, has launched a campaign against fake news.Tralee International Resource Centre says its...
Kerry Sinn Fein TD brands claims by former party member as nonsense
An outgoing Kerry Sinn Fein TD has branded claims by a former party member as complete nonsense.Peadar Tóibín established Aontú following his resignation from...
Legal Lowdown – January 28th, 2020
On the last Tuesday of the month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy deals with your questions. This month queries regarding wills predominated.
Aontú Leader Peadar Ó Tóibín – January 28th, 2020
The party has one candidate, Sonny Foran, contesting the election in the Kerry constituency. Jerry spoke to him about this, about the party’s absence...
Young Voters’ Verdict on TV Debate – January 28th, 2020
Jenny Watton, Dawn Lenihan and Joseph Kavanagh who are students at IT Tralee discussed last night’s TV debate involving party leaders. They also highlighted...