Trip to the Cottage – January 13th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Some great Music & Song from ‘Feenish’ – Marcus & P.J. Hernon, Don Stiffe, Padraic O’Reilly & Fergal Scahill. Songs also with Shauna Mullin & Thresa McMahon. Tunes from Finbarr Dwyer, Martin McMahon, Michael Walsh, Deirdre Millane, ‘Fidil’ – Ciarán Ó Maonaigh, Damien McGeehan & Aidan O’Donnell, ‘UAINE’ – Bríd Harper, Tony O’Connell, Paul Meehan & more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR