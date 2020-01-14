Some great Music & Song from ‘Feenish’ – Marcus & P.J. Hernon, Don Stiffe, Padraic O’Reilly & Fergal Scahill. Songs also with Shauna Mullin & Thresa McMahon. Tunes from Finbarr Dwyer, Martin McMahon, Michael Walsh, Deirdre Millane, ‘Fidil’ – Ciarán Ó Maonaigh, Damien McGeehan & Aidan O’Donnell, ‘UAINE’ – Bríd Harper, Tony O’Connell, Paul Meehan & more.
Thefts and burglaries in Kerry continue to rise
The number of thefts and burglaries in Kerry continues to rise.That's according to figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, which detailed the...
Calls for plastic bottle vending machine in Tralee
A councillor wants vending machines to be piloted in Tralee in a bid to reduce plastic bottle waste.Sinn Féin's Pa Daly said it can't...
Attempts by pedestrians to cross busy Killarney road likened to old-time waltz
Attempts to cross a busy Killarney road by pedestrians have been compared to doing an old-time waltz.That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal...
Trip to the Cottage – January 13th, 2020
