Trip to the Cottage – February 3rd, 2020

Some great music from the ‘Riches of Clare’ – Tony Linnane, Jim O’Connor, Mick Conneely, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Harris, Maeve Donnelly, Conal Ó Grada, Geraldine Cotter, Kevin Griffin, Eoin O’Neill & Quentin Cooper. Songs with Seamus Begley & Nioclás Tóibín. Tunes also from Riobard O’Dwyer(RIP), Patsy Hanly, John Carlos, Gay McKeon, Steve Cooney, Paddy Glackin, Frank McNamara, Dónal Lunny, Francis & Áine O’Connor, Brian Mooney, Siobhán Armstrong, ‘Life in the Slow Lane’-Seamus Bugler, Paddy O’Donoghue, Pat Mullins & more

