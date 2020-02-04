Some great music from the ‘Riches of Clare’ – Tony Linnane, Jim O’Connor, Mick Conneely, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Harris, Maeve Donnelly, Conal Ó Grada, Geraldine Cotter, Kevin Griffin, Eoin O’Neill & Quentin Cooper. Songs with Seamus Begley & Nioclás Tóibín. Tunes also from Riobard O’Dwyer(RIP), Patsy Hanly, John Carlos, Gay McKeon, Steve Cooney, Paddy Glackin, Frank McNamara, Dónal Lunny, Francis & Áine O’Connor, Brian Mooney, Siobhán Armstrong, ‘Life in the Slow Lane’-Seamus Bugler, Paddy O’Donoghue, Pat Mullins & more
Average Kerry rent jumps 5%
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 5% in a year.That’s according to the latest survey on rents by property website, Daft.ie.The...
Kerry County Council say onus on family to remove deceased names off electoral register
Kerry County Council says the onus is on family members to remove deceased names off the register of electors.This follows a call from Cork...
Claims IDA not available to meet UK company exploring possibility of setting up Kerry...
It's claimed the IDA wasn't available to meet representatives of a UK company who visited Kerry to explore the possibility of setting up a...
12 Kerry Election Candidates: 1 Debate – February 4th, 2020
All 13 candidates running in Kerry were invited to take part in the pre-election forum debate in the Rose Hotel, in association with Tralee...
Terrace Talk – February 3rd, 2020
On this weeks show, we chat Kerry v Galway with Donal Barry and John O'Dowd; should the advanced mark be brought into hurling; straightening...
Trip to the Cottage – February 3rd, 2020
Some great music from the 'Riches of Clare' - Tony Linnane, Jim O'Connor, Mick Conneely, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Harris, Maeve Donnelly, Conal Ó Grada,...