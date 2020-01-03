Over €142,000 for Kerry projects
Over €142,000 has been allocated for projects in Kerry.It's part of a national allocation of over €4.5 million by Minister for Rural and Community...
Over 30 jobs at risk following decision to refuse retention permission to a Killarney...
Over 30 jobs are at risk following An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse retention planning permission to a Killarney venue.That’s according to David Rea...
New Cahersiveen Aldi store expected to open in August 2021
It's expected a new Aldi store will open in Cahersiveen in August 2021, creating up to 20 permanent jobs.Planning permission for the 1,140sqm store...
Do We Need to Get Tougher with Motor Fine Evaders? – January 3rd, 2020
The Courts Service is proposing that drivers who fail to pay fines for motoring offences shouldn’t be able to renew their motor tax or...
5G Debate – January 3rd, 2020
A majority of Kerry County Councillors are calling for an investigation into the alleged impact 5G will have on human health, wildlife and the...
A True Pioneer: Tribute to Marian Finucane – January 3rd, 2020
The RTÉ broadcaster passed away suddenly yesterday at the age of 69. Dr Mary McAuliffe, assistant professor and lecturer in UCD in gender studies,...