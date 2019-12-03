Trip to the Cottage – December 2nd, 2019

Great Music & Song from Any Old Time – Matt Cranitch, Dave Hennessy & Mick Daly . Songs also with Noel Shine, Mary Greene. Tunes from Aidan Connolly, John Daly, Jack Talty, Brendan Ring, Caoimhin Vallely, Niall Vallely, Christy Leahy, Brian Morrissey, John Cronin, Daithí Kearney, Maurice Egan & some of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil recipients Laoise Kelly, Seamus Connolly, Josephine Marsh, Lillis Ó Laoire & Ned Kelly.
Man and woman facing over 200 charges relating to five children further remanded at...
A man and woman charged with over 200 alleged offences involving five children, including rape, will reappear before Killarney District Court next month.Strict reporting...
Nine Kerry individuals and businesses named in latest Tax Defaulters list
Nine Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in the latest Tax Defaulters list.The latest list, which was released today, covers the third quarter...
Six Kerry schools have 100% progression rate to third level
Six Kerry secondary schools have a 100% rate of progression to third level.That's according to the 2019 Feeder Schools report in the Irish Independent.Presentation...
The Unwanted Christmas Presents & The Offended Granny – December 3rd, 2019
We got a huge reaction yesterday from listener Margaret regarding Grandchildren not wearing clothes bought by their Grandparents. Elayne Van Keulen is from Castlegregory...
The Life Of Kieran Gleeson – December 3rd, 2019
A documentary on the life of Listowel Cinema owner Kieran Gleeson has been nominated for a national award. Ed O’Connor from Athea made the...
Interiors Advice | December – December 3rd, 2019
Ruth O’Grady talks all things Christmas in this month’s installment of Interiors Advice.