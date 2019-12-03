Trip to the Cottage – December 2nd, 2019

Great Music & Song from Any Old Time – Matt Cranitch, Dave Hennessy & Mick Daly . Songs also with Noel Shine, Mary Greene. Tunes from Aidan Connolly, John Daly, Jack Talty, Brendan Ring, Caoimhin Vallely, Niall Vallely, Christy Leahy, Brian Morrissey, John Cronin, Daithí Kearney, Maurice Egan & some of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil recipients Laoise Kelly, Seamus Connolly, Josephine Marsh, Lillis Ó Laoire & Ned Kelly.

