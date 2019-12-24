Trip to the Cottage – December 23rd, 2019

On tonight’s ‘Trip to the Cottage’ we remember the late & great music maker Arty McGlynn along with Nollaig Casey, Matt Molloy, Seán Keane & Liam O’Flynn. Amhráin ó Seosamh Ó Flaithearta, John McCormack, Declan O Rourke, Bridie Gallagher, Mick Moloney & An Irish Christmas, Nóirín Ní Riain, Mícheál Ó Suilleabháin & The Irish Chamber Orchestra. Filíocht ó Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh agus Seosamh O Conchubhair. Ceol ó Mícheál Ó Raghallaigh, Frankie Gavin, Carl Hession, John Sheahan, Gavin Murphy, Cyril O’Donoghue, Johnny Og Connolly & Cór Óige Chois Fharraige, The Shannon Vale Céilí Band & more!

