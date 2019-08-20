No new leads on missing Kerryman on three-year anniversary of his disappearance
Gardaí have no new leads in the case of a North Kerry man who vanished without trace three years ago.Tomorrow marks the three-year anniversary...
Kerry people spend almost €240 a month on groceries
People in Kerry spend €238.52 a month on groceries.AIB has released statistics on people's spending habits based on the usage on the bank's mobile...
Kerry councillor calls for urgent roll out of affordable rental homes
A Kerry councillor says there needs to be an urgent roll out of affordable rental homes.Kerry Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly was responding to...
Fermanagh Bomb Attack – August 20th, 2019
Security correspondent with The Irish News, Allison Morris spoke to Jerry about yesterday’s attack on the PSNI. An inadvertent reference to Londonderry made by...
Getting back to work – August 19th, 2019
Are you a woman in Kerry looking to get back in the workforce? Lisa Fingleton tells us more.
What is the ideal age to start your child at school? – August 19th,...
A listener has got in touch saying she regrets starting her son at school at the age of 4. We spoke to retired teacher...