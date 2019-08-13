Man arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault in Kenmare
A man's been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Kenmare.He's being questioned in Killarney Garda Station in relation to an incident...
Kerry Leaving Cert students reminded of importance of accepting CAO offers
Kerry Leaving Certificate students are being reminded of the importance of accepting a CAO offer on Thursday if they want that course.CAO Round 1...
Kerry principal says earlier availability of Leaving Cert results online lessened student tension
A Kerry principal says the earlier availability of Leaving Cert results online has lessened student tension.Principal of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Denis Kerins says...
Kerrywide – August 11th, 2019
