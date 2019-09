Kerry Post Primary Schools

Moynihan Cup Round 1

Inver Sceine Kenmare 2-11 St Joseph’s Ballybunion 0-07

St Pats Castleisland 4-08 St Michaels Listowel 2-13

After Extra Time

Pres Milltown 4-18 Tarbert Comp 3-10

Meanwhile, the Kerry U14 Camogie Finals were played in brilliant sunshine at Abbeydorney on Sunday. In two enthralling contests, Killarney took the ‘B’ title against a tough Tralee Parnells outfit and it was Cillard who won the ‘A’ title following a great game against Causeway.