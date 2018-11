Aidan O’Shea, Brian Hickey and Pa McCarthy are set to join the Kerry Minor football management set-up.

The trio will be put forward for ratification as selectors at the County Committee meeting on Monday.

O’Shea of Glenbeigh Glencar, Hickey from Skellig Rangers and Currow’s McCarthy are to work with incoming Minor manager James Costello, who is also to be ratified on Monday.





Dingle’s Mark Evans is to be appointed as strength and conditioning coach.