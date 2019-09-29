Trio Into Last 8 Of County Senior Football Championship

Dr.Crokes, South Kerry and Dingle are all into the Quarter-Finals of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

Dr.Crokes beat St.Kierans 17 points to 8, watched by Tim Moynihan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTDrCrokes.mp3

South Kerry defeated St.Brendans 1-12 to 1-9. Tim Moynihan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTSouthKerry.mp3

Dingle overcame Kerins O’Rahillys 2-9 to 1-11. Reporting is Timmy Sheehan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTDingle.mp3

West Kerry or Legion will today progress to the last 8 of the Championship.

They clash in Round 2A in Annascaul at 2.30.

Four sides are to exit the Championship this afternoon, with games down for decision in Round 2B.

There’s a double header at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. At 1.30 Rathmore clash with Kenmare Shamrocks while there’s a 3.30 start to East Kerry against Austin Stacks.

There are two matches at 2.30; Mid Kerry versus Kilcummin at Killorglin & Kenmare District against Shannon Rangers in Templenoe.

The draw for Round 3 will be made on Radio Kerry after the conclusion of the double header in Killarney.

