The tricolour is being flown at half-mast throughout Kerry today as a mark of respect for Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The Kerry Fire Service joined Gardaí throughout Kerry in observing a minute silence at noon, as the Detective Garda’s funeral got underway.

The tricolour is also flying at half mast in all Kerry stations today.

A prayer service also took place outside Castleisland Garda Station earlier, in Colm Horkan’s memory.