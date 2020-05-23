Tributes paid to well-known West Kerry personality and publican who passed away yesterday

Tributes have been paid to a well-known West Kerry personality and publican who passed away yesterday.

Mike O’Neill, owner of the Railway Tavern bar in Camp, was well known throughout the county and beyond, especially for his love of music, drama and Volkswagens.

He was featured in an AIB TV advert campaign in recent years, where he spoke of his love for the Volkswagen Beetle car and how he has become ‘hooked’ on them.

Long-time friend Sean Barry says Mike will be missed, not only by friends and family in Camp, but by the thousands of people who stopped in the Railway Tavern.

Picture by Berni Reidy on Campfest FB page