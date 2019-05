Tributes have been paid to three outgoing Kerry councillors who are not seeking re-election.

Sitting councillors John Joe Culloty, Liam Purtill and Graham Spring are all bowing out of politics.

During the final meeting of the current council this week, the members paid tribute to their colleagues.





All three were hailed as gentlemen by CEO Moira Murrell and were praised for their hard work.

Emotions were high as the three outgoing councillors reflected on their time in the chamber.