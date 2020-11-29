Tributes paid to local man who died after partial building collapse on Ashe Street

Tributes have been paid to Tom Ross, who tragically died yesterday after the partial collapse of a building on Ashe Street.

Five other men were taken to hospital following the collapse yesterday morning, but their injuries are not life threatening.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Authority is ongoing.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has known Tom Ross for many years, and says there’s a deep sense of shock around the town.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Tralee, Labour Councillor Terry O’Brien, extended his sympathies to the family of Tom Ross.