Tributes are being paid to the late Listowel businessman Jack McKenna.

The director of J McKenna Ltd passed away on Saturday in his 101st year, and his funeral takes place tomorrow.

Jack McKenna was involved in the development of Kerry Airport and the Shannon Car Ferry, as well as projects in his native Listowel including the Lartigue Monorail.

Former Minister Jimmy Deenihan says Jack McKenna made a significant contribution to Kerry, and the county should be forever indebted to him.