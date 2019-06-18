Tributes paid to Killarney man who died in Portugal

Tributes are being paid to a Killarney man who died in Portugal.

Tom Griffin, who was in his fifties, had been kitesurfing at the resort of Almada before he became unwell and passed away despite the efforts of lifeguards.

Mr Griffin, a married father of three, was originally from Muckross, Killarney but was living in Maynooth.

He worked as an engineering manager in tech company Intel, which is based in Leixlip, Co Kildare, for over twenty years.

A spokesperson for the company told Radio Kerry News that the news came as a big shock to his colleagues who are deeply saddened at the tragic loss and their thoughts are with Mr Griffin’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is offering consular assistance to Mr Griffin’s family.

It’s understood Mr Griffin’s body will be repatriated back to Ireland in the coming days and his funeral will take place in his native Killarney.