Tributes have been paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna

Trributes have been paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna by Michael Healy-Rae, who said Emma like many others, was failed by her own country. Deputy Healy-Rae extended his sympathies to her 5 children.

Minister Simon Harris said the Government is determined to build a screening programme worthy of women like Emma. He praised her incredible bravery.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the West Kerry resident’s honesty and bravery will never be forgotten by generations to come.





Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says he wants to recognise the contribution that Emma made to public discourse surrounding out health services and especially CervicalCheck screening. Deputy Ferris also says he hopes her legacy will be of a proper screening service for all women.

CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation, Liz Yeats, says the organisation is doing all it can to offer support to those affected at the heart of the cervical screening controversy. She’s offered condolences to Emma’s children and wider family.

Cllr Toiréasa Ferris has also paid tribute to Emma Mhic Mhathúna. She says Emma was courageous in the battle she had ahead of her.