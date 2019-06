Tributes are being paid to a man who lost his life in a road crash on Sunday.

45-year-old Mariusz Kryszak died after his bike was in collision with a car near the Gap of Dunloe around 8am.

The father-of-one, who was originally from Poland, worked at The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens for the past fifteen years.





He began working at the hotel as a kitchen porter and had worked his way up to become hotel concierge.