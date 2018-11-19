Tributes continued to be paid to Weeshie Fogarty

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has been among those paying tribute to Radio Kerry broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty who passed away yesterday.

Minister Griffin described Weeshie as a legend, who had the rare capability of making the most special of sporting occasions feel even more special for his audience.

He said that he will be sadly missed by everyone in Kerry and in the wider sporting world.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brendan-5.mp3





Members of Kerry County Council paid tribute to Weeshie Fogarty at their monthly meeting this morning.

He was remembered as a great ambassador for the county, a gentleman and a unique Kerry character.

Councillors also recalled his kindness and empathy and expressed their condolences to his family.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Norma Foley described Weeshie as one of Kerry’s greatest ambassadors.