Trial of two men accused of having sex with 16-year-old girl continues in Tralee court

The trial of two men accused of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl continues this morning in Tralee Circuit Court.

The men, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victim’s identity, are facing a total of nine charges for the sexual exploitation of a child and two of having sexual intercourse with that child.

It’s alleged that the two men committed a total of 11 offences at two locations in Kerry over a three-month period during the last decade.

Opening the case, prosecutor Tom Rice said it’s his case that the alleged victim was working for the second accused when the offences occurred.

The co-accused was an employee of the second accused also.

Three of the alleged sexual exploitation offences by the first accused took place in a jeep, while the other four were in two townlands in the county.

The second accused is also charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, including inducing or coercing a child to engage or participate in any sexual, indecent or obscene act.

Both men, who were over thirty-years-old at the time, are also denying a single count each of having sexual intercourse with the then-16-year-old.

Prosecutor Tom Rice said it’s envisioned the complainant will give evidence today.

The trial continues this morning in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Tom O’Donnell, where public access is restricted.