Trial of man charged with committing murder in Tralee to begin this morning

The trial of a man charged with committing murder in Tralee begins this morning.

Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee is due to appear in the Central Criminal Court this morning, which is sitting in Limerick.

Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, and originally from Lithuania, is charged with murdering Dmitriy Hrynkevich.

The 24-year-old was found assaulted in Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th, 2015 and died two days later in hospital.

The murder trial of Mr Ivanauskas is due to begin this morning in the Central Criminal Court in Limerick.

He’s represented by Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors in Killarney, barrister Katie O’Connell and senior counsel Mark Nicholas.